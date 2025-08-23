Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or jobs in TCL in 2025.

Troop Comforts Limited (TCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Company Secretary and also Graphic Designer on fixed term tenure basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Registered Company Secretary (C.S.) Member of the Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI). Candidates with background of M.Com /CA Inter/ CMA Intern/LLB will also be preferred.

Experience : Minimum of 5 years as Company Secretary in Manufacturing company – Listed or

with Turnover of Rs. 200 Cr. (Latest Audited Balance Sheet). Relevant Experience in Public Sector shall also be preferred. (It is also requested to fill upload the Annexure- B along with experience Certificate)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Graphic Designer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in Graphic Design or related field from a recognized

university. Alight qualification related to Graphic Design will also be preferred.

Experience : Minimum of 2 years of experience as Graphic Designer in Garment Industry (It is also requested to fill upload the Annexure- C along with experience Certificate)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online mode altogether on the online recruitment portal on website https://www.troopcomfortslimited.co.in/.

Last date for receipt of Application at TCL website will be 12.09.2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay an application fee (Non-refundable Rs. 500/-) through SBI e Pay only. SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-Servicemen applicants are altogether exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here