Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AMTRON Guwahati Assam.

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Database Administrator, System Administrator, Junior Engineer (Civil).

Name of post : Database Administrator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors/Masters (Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics)

Experience : At least 3 years of experience in relevant field.

Salary : Upto Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be of more than 40 years as on 1st January 2025

Name of post : System Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors/Masters (Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electronics)

Experience : At least 3 years of experience in relevant field.

Salary : Upto Rs. 70,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be of more than 40 years as on 1st January 2025

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 3(years) Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Technical Institution recognized by AICTE

Experience : At least 5 Years of experience in Civil Engineering including in field execution and

billing of Civil works

Salary : Upto Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be of more than 35 years as on 1st January 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.amtron.in/ up to 23rd July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here