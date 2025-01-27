Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Intern and Senior Project Intern in the project entitled “Industrial Energy Assessments” with the School of Energy Sciences & Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines.

Name of post : Project Intern

No. of posts : 5

Allowance: Rs. 5,500 per month

Qualification :

Students currently pursuing final year of B.E/B.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : Senior Project Intern

No. of posts : 5

Allowance: Rs. 6,500 per month

Qualification :

Students currently pursuing final year of M.E/M.Tech in Chemical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Thermal Engineering or other allied areas related to Energy

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume on or before 5:00 PM of February 1, 2025 to the

Principal Investigator Dr. Prakash Kotecha at [email protected].

Only those candidates who satisfy the requirements and fill out the form at

https://iitg.ac.in/proj/ieac/internship.html will get information for appearing in the interview.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via e-mail. No TA/DA is necessary for the candidates for appearing in the test and/or interview.

Candidates who is already in employment under Central / State Govt. / PSU / Autonomous Bodies will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here