Applications are invited for recruitment of 12 vacant positions or career in Sainik School Goalpara Assam.

Sainik School Goalpara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to post or career of Coaches in various disciplines.

Name of posts :

Football Coach

Volleyball Coach

Basketball Coach

Swimming Coach cum Life Guard

Boxing

Hockey

Skating Coach

Karate Coach

Drama Teacher

Music Teacher

No. of posts :

Football Coach : 2

Volleyball Coach : 2

Basketball Coach : 1

Swimming Coach cum Life Guard : 1

Boxing : 1

Hockey : 1

Skating Coach : 1

Karate Coach : 1

Drama Teacher : 1

Music Teacher : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Football Coach :

Essential Qualification :

NIS Coach

OR

Minimum AIFF D License coach.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of representing any national/ prestigious event.(Durand Cup, IFA Shield, Subroto Cup, Santosh Trophy, Indian Super Cup)

Young and Dynamic (not more than the age of 35)

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Volleyball Coach :

Essential Qualification :

NIS Coach

OR

Diploma or Certificate coach in Volleyball.

OR

Represented NE National or Senior Level Competition.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of representing any national event. ( Senior Nationals, Youth Nationals, Junior Nationals, Sub Junior Nationals, Federation Cup).

Young and Dynamic (not more than the age of 35)

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Basketball Coach

Essential Qualification :

NIS Coach.

OR

Diploma or certificate coaching.

OR

Player participated in National Level Tournament.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of representing any national event. ( National Championship, Federation Cup, ISBL and ISCL) Young and Dynamic (not more than the age of 35)

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Swimming Coach cum Life Guard

Essential Qualification

NIS Coach

OR

Diploma or Certificate coach in Swimming Coach cum Life Guard.

OR

Player participated in National Level Tournament.

Desirable Qualification

Experience of representing any national event

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside.

Boxing

Essential Qualification

NIS Coach

OR

Diploma or Certificate coach in Boxing.

OR

Represented NE National or Senior Level Competition.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of representing any national event. ( Senior Nationals, Youth Nationals, Junior Nationals, Sub Junior Nationals).

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Hockey

Essential Qualification

NIS Coach.

Or

Diploma or certificate coaching.

Or

Player participated in National Level Tournament.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of representing any national event. ( National Championship)

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Skating Coach

Educational Qualification : Certification from Roller Skating Federation of India

Desirable : To prepare cadets for various competitions at school/ district/ state / regional/ national level.

Karate Coach

Essential Qualification

Black Belt in your chosen style. Experience of teaching martial art to student of varying age and fitness level.

Desirable Qualification : Proven ability to prepare student for participation in local, national and international tournaments is preferred.

Drama Teacher

Essential Qualification : Diploma or Certificate in Drama Coaching.

Desirable Qualification :

Should Have Experience of Participating in Dramatic Events.

Young and Dynamic

Fluent in Communication Skills.

Should have working experience in Residential School.

Should be ready to escort the cadets for participating outside

Music Teacher

Educational Qualification : B Music

Desirable

(a) Single teacher to teach vocal, guitar, keyboard, drums and Conga Drum

(b) To prepare cadets for various competitions/ music shows at school/ district/ state / regional/ national level

Selection Procedure :

Date for Walk-in-Interview /Selection for Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Swimming Coach cum Life Guards, Boxing & Hockey Coach : 18 Feb 2025 at 0900 hrs

Date for Walk-in-Interview /Selection for Skating, Karate Coach, Drama Teacher & Music Teacher: 19 Feb 2025 at 0900 hrs

Venue of Selection : Sainik School Goalpara, PO : Rajapara, Dist : Goalpara, Assam – 783133

How to apply :

The candidate should carry a resume (as per prescribed format) along with a passport size photograph, full address with contact number, all original and photocopies of mark sheets, Aadhar Card and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here