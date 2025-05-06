Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in Water Resources Department, Govt. of Assam.

Water Resources Department, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Engineer (Mechanical).

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 17

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to 70,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any technical institute recognized by AICTE.

(ii) The Diploma course in Mechanical Engineering must be a Regular course. Diploma course in Mechanical Engineering obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be accepted

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 yearc as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/51 dated Dispur the 2nd September, 2020.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 0l-0’l-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt, Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October,2015.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 8/5/2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 7/6/2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 9/6/2025

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here