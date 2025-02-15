Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in Goalpara College Assam.

Goalpara College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Programme Head and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Programme Head (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese/ English/Hindi/ Bengali/Bodo : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL / Classical Languages : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks.

ii. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

iii. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

ii. NET/SLET/Ph.D in Education.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts VisualArts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Career Guidance and Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ) Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline & Pedgogy

No. of posts : 1

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

Zoology / Life Science / Bio Science : 1

Botany / Life Science / Bio Science : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjectswith minimum 55 % marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/Ph.D in concerned subject as prescribed by the NC??.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21st February 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in P.O.: Goalpara, Dist.: Goalpara, (Assam) PIN: 783101.

How to apply :

Candidates need to bring the hard copy of the application form along with all testimonials in Photocopy and Original to the walk-in-interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here