Guwahati: The majestic King Cobra, the world’s longest venomous snake, has once again been spotted in the forests of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, highlighting growing concerns over wildlife-human encounters in Assam.

Found across India and Southeast Asia, King Cobras primarily feed on other snakes and serve as apex predators, helping maintain ecological balance in forest ecosystems.

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, posting on X on Sunday, said, “King Cobras are crucial for our forest ecosystem. Their presence indicates a healthy food chain, but increasing sightings near human settlements are worrying.” The minister shared photographs of the snake taken by Bitupan Kolong, urging people to stay alert and avoid disturbing wildlife.

Experts point out that King Cobras are currently listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, with their populations declining due to habitat loss, deforestation, and increasing human pressure. Wildlife biologist Anupam Baruah explained, “As forests shrink and prey becomes scarce, King Cobras are forced to move into villages, schools, hospitals, and parks in search of food and shelter.”

Residents of nearby areas have reported several sightings in recent weeks. Local teacher Rina Das said, “I saw a large snake slithering near the college campus yesterday. We were scared, but forest officials handled it safely.” Similarly, shopkeeper Himangshu Deka noted, “People are worried as snakes are entering our homes. Awareness and quick response are vital.”

The Assam Forest Department is stepping up efforts to mitigate conflict, including patrolling vulnerable areas, educating communities, and safely relocating snakes. The department warns that climate change and ecological imbalances are accelerating such encounters, making conservation and habitat protection more urgent than ever