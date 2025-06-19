Applications are invited for recruitment of 66 vacant positions or career in ESIC Medical College Guwahati Assam.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor & Senior Residents.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 9

Eligibility Criteria :

For GENERAL DISCIPLINES:

Academic Qualifications: MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject.

Teaching and Research Experience:

i. Associate Professor in the subject for three years in a permitted/ recognized medical college/ institution.

ii. Should have at least four Research publications (at least two as Associate Professor) [only original papers, meta-analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed Central, Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index Expanded, Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]. The author should be among the first three or corresponding author.

iii. Should have completed the basic course in Medical Education Technology from in situations designated by NMC.

iv. Should have completed the Basic course in Biomedical Research from Institutions designated by NMC.

For Emergency Medicine :

Academic Qualifications:

MD/DNB (Emergency Medicine)

OR

MD/MS/DNB in General Medicine, Gen. Surgery, Resp. Medicine, Anesthesia, Orthopedics.

Teaching and Research Experience:

i. As Associate Professor for three years in Emergency Medicine or Subjects as mentioned above (General Medicine, Gen. Surgery, Resp. Medicine, Anesthesia, Orthopedics) in a permitted/ recognized/ medical college/institution.

ii. Special training for three years in Emergency Medicine in a teaching Institution/Centre of Excellence with dedicated service in Emergency Medicine.

iii. Should have at least four Research publications (at least two as Associate Professor) [only original papers, meta-analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed Central, Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index Expanded, Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]. The author should be among the first three or corresponding author.

iv. Should have completed the NMC recognized basic course in Medical Education Technology.

v. Should have completed the basic course in Biomedical Research from Institution(s) designated by NMC.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 16

Eligibility Criteria :

For GENERAL DISCIPLINES:

Academic Qualifications: MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject.

Teaching and Research Experience:

i. As Assistant Professor in the subject for four years in a permitted /recognized medical college/ institution.

ii. Should have two Research Publication [only original papers, meta-analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed Central, Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index Expanded, Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]. The author should be among the first three or corresponding author.

iii. Should have completed the basic course in Medical Education Technology from Institutions designated by NMC.

iv. Should have completed the basic course in Biomedical Research from Institutions designated by NMC

For Emergency Medicine :

Academic Qualifications:

MD/DNB (Emergency Medicine)

OR

MD/MS/DNB in General Medicine, Gen. Surgery, Resp. Medicine, Anesthesia, Orthopedics

Teaching and Research Experience:

i. As Assistant Professor for four years in Emergency Medicine or Subjects as mentioned above (General Medicine, Gen. Surgery, Resp. Medicine, Anesthesia, Orthopedics) in a permitted/ recognized/ medical college/institution.

ii. Special training for three years in Emergency Medicine in a teaching Institution/Centre of Excellence with dedicated service in Emergency Medicine.

iii. Should have two Research Publication [only original papers, meta-analysis, systematic reviews, and case series that are published in journals indexed in Medline, PubMed Central, Science Citation Index, Science Citation Index Expanded, Embase, Scopus, Directory of Open Access Journals (DoAJ) will be considered]. The author should be among the first three or corresponding author.

iv. Should have completed the NMC recognized Basic Course in Medical Education Technology.

v. Should have completed the basic course in Biomedical Research from Institution(s) designated by NMC.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 13

Eligibility Criteria :

Academic Qualifications:

For General disciplines :

Academic Qualifications: MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject.

Teaching and Research Experience:

a) Essential: One year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/MS Degree.

b) Desirable: Three years as Senior Resident /Tutor/Demonstrator/Registrar/Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in the concerned subject in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/MS Degree.

For Emergency Medicine

MD/DNB (Emergency Medicine)

OR

MD/MS/DNB in General Medicine, Gen. Surgery, Resp. Medicine, Anesthesia, Orthopedics

Teaching and Research Experience:

a) Essential: One year as Senior Resident in the concerned subject in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/MS Degree.

b) Desirable: Three years as Senior Resident /Tutor/Demonstrator/Registrar/Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in the concerned subject in a recognized/ permitted medical college after acquiring MD/MS Degree

For Statistics :

Academic Qualifications: Qualification & Experience will be as per latest NMC norms (on the date of interview)

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 28

Eligibility Criteria : MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent in concerned specialty from recognized university

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview as per the following schedules-

Date & Time of Interview:

For Pre and Paraclinical Subjects: 24.06.2025.

For Clinical Subjects: 25.06.2025

Venue of Interview: Chamber of the Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Beltola, Guwahati-781022.

Candidates for teaching faculties of outstation may appear the interview in online mode. However, Senior Residents are not allowed to appear Online. The meeting code will be shared on the day of interview. Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am.

Candidates, whose documents are verified only will be allowed to attend WALK IN INTERVIEW.

How to apply :

All applicants are hereby requested to fill the application and send the same along with MCI/ SMC

Number, Contact number via email to [email protected] by 12:00 pm on 22.06.2025.

All eligible and interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview for the career or posts in ESIC Medical College Guwahati Assam along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview” on the date & time mentioned against their respective specialty. Outstation candidates can send their self-attested dossiers via email to [email protected].

Documents Required:-

Age Proof (Class 10th certificate/Birth certificate) MBBS Certificate. PG Degree/ Diploma Certificate. MCI/SMC Registration Certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification. M.Sc Certificate (For Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry & Statistics) with PhD degree (if required). BCME & BCBR Certificate wherever necessary. Two Recent Passport size Photographs. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC & I&A Certificate for EWS candidates. OBC candidates are required to submit latest OBC Certificate as per Central Govt. Proforma, not more than One year old from the date of interview. No relaxation/reservation would be applicable to SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidate applying for unreserved vacancies). Persons with Disability have to submit PWD Certificate for getting reservation as per GoI rules. No Objection Certificate from present employer, if applicable. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the interview without NOC from his employer (Also applicable for Doctors under Bond). Experience Certificate, wherever applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here