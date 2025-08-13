Guwahati: A recent sighting of the Malayan Giant Squirrel at Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam has caught the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

The sighting highlights the park’s rich biodiversity and underscores the urgent need to protect such rare species.

Wildlife photographer Bitupan Kolong captured the image and shared it widely on social media.

“The Malayan Giant Squirrel at Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve is an agile tree-dweller known for its striking coloration and long, bushy tail that helps it balance while leaping between branches. Found across Southeast Asia and parts of Northeast India, this species plays a vital role in forest regeneration by dispersing seeds. Its conservation is crucial for maintaining healthy ecosystems. ?: Bitupan Kolong,”

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary posted on X on Wednesday.

The Malayan Giant Squirrel (Ratufa bicolor) disperses seeds and helps forests regenerate, making it a key player in maintaining biodiversity. It lives in parts of Assam and other Northeastern states, but habitat loss, fragmentation, and deforestation threaten its survival—making protected sightings increasingly important.

Nameri National Park, located in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, shelters many rare and endangered species.

Experts emphasize that conservationists must protect canopy-rich forests to ensure the survival of the Malayan Giant Squirrel, which spends most of its life in the treetops and leaps from branch to branch in search of fruits, nuts, and seeds.