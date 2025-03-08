Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh Assam.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Data Entry Operator for an ICMR funded project entitled “Advanced Mycology Diagnostic and Research Centre (AMDRC) an ICMR Myconet” in the Department of Microbiology. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh was established in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

12th Pass (Science). Data Entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour on computer to qualify skill test. Minimum 1 year of experience.

Desirable: Candidate with knowledge of Computer Application.

Salary : Rs. 29200/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th March 2025 from 11 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Microbiology, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here