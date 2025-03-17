Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Registrar on deputation basis for maximum period upto 28.04.2027.Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity. It came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati made a start in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has also got state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Matrix Level: 12 (as per 7th CPC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit: Upto 45 years. No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati.

Also Read : Masterchef Nayanjyoti Saikia’s new Guwahati restaurant already winning over foodies’ hearts

Educational & Other Qualification:

(1) A post-graduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point scale;

(2) Nine years’ of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 6000 and above with experience in educational administration or comparable experience in research establishment and/or other Institutions of higher education or 5 years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post carrying a scale of pay of Level – 10 / qualifications and experience as prescribed by UGC/MoE from time to time.

How to apply :

Applicants should fill in the online application form provided in the link below:

https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment.

No physical copy of application / document is required to be sent.

Last date of receipt of online application: 31.03.2025 till 05:00pm (IST)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here