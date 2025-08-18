Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Technician and Personality Development Trainer (PDT).

Name of post : Junior Technician

No. of posts : 6

Pay Matrix Level: 3 (As per 7th CPC)

Age Limit: Up to 27 years. (No upper age limit for regular employees of IIT Guwahati).

Educational & Other Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field or Diploma in Engineering of three years’ duration in appropriate field or ITI with 3 years’ experience. Knowledge of computer applications.

Name of post : Personality Development Trainer (PDT)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary: Rs. 40,000/-(fixed)

Age Limit: Applicants should be preferably below 50 years as on the last date of application

Educational & Other Qualification : Post-Graduation (MBA preferred) from a recognized university/institution with at least 60% marks. Minimum 2 years of experience in conducting Training programs/Interview preparation activities/Recruitment coaching initiatives with at least one year of working experience as a soft skills trainer or personality development trainer.

How to apply :

For the post of Junior Technician, candidates may apply online through the website https://online.iitg.ac.in/recruitment. Last date of receipt of online application: 15.09.2025

For the post of Personality Development Trainer (PDT), candidates fill the on-line application through the Google Form https://forms.gle/PqCT1hCbGkY4PgZVA before 30.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2