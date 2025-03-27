Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Security Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian university.

ii) Excellent communication skill in Assamese, English and Hindi.

Experience :

Retired officers of not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or equivalent/ Army/ CAPF (Central Armed Police Force)/Armed force services of Central Govt. or any state Govt.

Emoluments : A fixed monthly amount shall be admissible, arrived by deducting the basic pension from the salary drawn at the time of retirement. The amount of salary so fixed shall remain unchanged for the term of the contract.

Job Roles :

a) To plan and ensure execution of efficient security arrangements as required by the University.

b) To station on the campus and look after the day-to-day security arrangements therein.

c) To supervise and manage the work of the security personnel engaged by the University.

d) To assist the University authorities in maintaining law and order.

e) To liaison with Police and district authorities regarding law and order and investigation of criminal cases affecting the University.

f) To attend fire incidents and other calamities and incidents on the campus.

g) To look after the safety and security of the staff, faculty, students and other campus dwellers and property of the University.

h) To scrutinise the entry of outsiders into the campus.

i) To perform such other duties and functions as may be assigned from time to time.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-in application in the prescribed format along with self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents to the Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. Napaam, Dist. Sonitpur, PIN- 784028, Assam.

The envelope containing the application should be superscribed as: “Application against Advt. No. 05 / 2025 for the post of Security Officer”.

Applicants may mail a scanned copy of the application form along with the supporting documents to “[email protected]” with the subject-line “Application for Security Officer (on Contract) against Advt. No. 05/2025”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here