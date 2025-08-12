Guwahati: Assam observed World Elephant Day on Tuesday, but the occasion was overshadowed by the death of a 30-year-old woman, identified as Sangita Ser, who was reportedly trampled by a wild elephant in her home courtyard in Kaliabor Tea Estate in Assam’s Nagaon district, on Monday night.

The incident, which took place around midnight, led to protests from local residents. By Tuesday morning, hundreds of workers from Kaliabor and Sonari tea estates had gathered outside the Silghat Forest Range Office, calling for immediate measures to prevent further human-animal conflicts.

Protesters demanded compensation for the victim’s family and raised concerns over the installation of power fencing intended to keep elephants away from human settlements.

They accused authorities of failing to act on previous warnings and complaints about inadequate fencing.

The protest was joined by tea estate workers, villagers, and local leaders, all advocating for better wildlife management, improved early warning systems, and more responsive intervention teams.

Many attendees expressed concerns over the lack of maintenance of the fencing and official inaction, which they say has exacerbated human-elephant conflicts in the region.

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Officer, Executive Magistrate, Forest Range Officer, and local police officers, attended the protest and listened to the grievances.

Authorities assured the protesters that their concerns would be escalated to higher levels for appropriate action.

The Kaliabor area, along with nearby tea estates in Nagaon district, has seen a rise in human-elephant conflicts in recent years, attributed to habitat loss, forest encroachment, and the disruption of elephant corridors.

Experts warn that without effective intervention, such incidents are likely to increase, further intensifying the ongoing human-animal conflict in Assam.