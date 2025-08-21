Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career or jobs of Guest Faculty in Mathematics altogether on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month,

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential: (A or B)

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or also an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the

grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, of a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D degree has also been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) theTimes Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 01-09-2025 at 11:00 am.

The venue is altogether at the office of the Head, Department of Applied Science and Humanities, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and also self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here