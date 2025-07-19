Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in GBSIPRD Guwahati Assam.

Golap Borbora State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (GBSIPRD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Faculty Member – Computer Science, Commerce and Sociology

Name of post : Faculty Member – Computer Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree (Regular Course) from recognized University

Experience : Should have training /teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 40,000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

Name of post : Faculty Member – Commerce

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree (Regular Course) from recognized University

Experience : Should have training /teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 40,000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

Name of post : Faculty Member – Sociology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master Degree (Regular Course) from recognized University

Experience : Should have training /teaching experience in the core subject in Government Institutions / Private Institutions of repute etc. with minimum period of 2 (two) years

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 40,000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 40 years as on 01-01-2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprd.xamtechinnovation.com/ up to midnight of 1st August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here