Guwahati: A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been accused of harassing and molesting a young woman from the Northeast at Ashram Maharani Bagh on Saturday morning.

The accused ASI, identified as Virandar Kumar of Ashram Police Station, allegedly entered a shop around 10 AM in Ashram Maharani Bagh, near Jeewan hospital, in search of alcohol without a warrant.

A young woman, who was present at the shop, objected to his actions.

Sources said that despite the woman’s objection, ASI Kumar continued his search, found nothing, and then allegedly grabbed her face and touched her inappropriately, leaving the victim traumatised.

Community representatives from the Northeast quickly gathered at the police station, demanding a thorough investigation and strict legal action. At the time of filing this report, no FIR had been registered.

According to Northeast representatives who met the ACP of Lajpat Nagar, the officer has been suspended, and an inquiry has been initiated for further action.

The incident has once again sparked anger among Northeast students and community bodies in the capital, who are urging authorities to ensure accountability and stronger protection for vulnerable groups.

The Northeast community in Delhi has expressed grave concerns, stating that if a Delhi Police officer becomes the perpetrator, it raises serious questions about the reliability of law enforcement agencies.