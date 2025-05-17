Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in HPB Girls’ College Golaghat Assam.

Hemo Prova Borbora (HPB) Girls’ College, Golaghat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Teacher in the Department of English. Hemo Prova Borbora Girls’ College, Golaghat (estd. 1969) has been striving for excellence as a goal in the field of learning with an emphasis on developing cognitive, conative, and affective domains of the learners. As a premier educational institution that came into being with the sole purpose of providing higher education to girls and women, this college saw the completion of Golden Jubilee to its credit in the year 2019. With a team of well-qualified and enthusiastic faculty along with their diverse experience and expertise, the college always involves itself in providing quality education that helps learners to adapt themselves in this competitive world, and as such has emerged as one of the pioneer colleges in the North East India. Its mission is to create a society where all women are highly educated, environmentally conscious, and psychologically strong to be a leader and to become economically independent.

Name of post : Contractual Teacher in Department of English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Good Academic records with at least 55% marks at master degree level in the relevant subject with

specialization in Literature

2. Preferably Computer literate in English and desirable in Assamese

Consolidated Pay : Rs. 5500/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Selection of Contractual Teacher will jointly happen under the College Administration and concerned department based on merit and after giving adequate weightage to experience and performance in the interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in plain paper along with short bio-data and all the academic credentials.

They may submit their applications via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is May 26, 2025

Date of interview is May 28, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here