Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in DPS ONGC Nazira Assam.

Delhi Public School (DPS) ONGC Nazira Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers and Laboratory Assistants.

Name of post : PGT Sociology/TGT Social Science

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate (MA) in Sociology with minimum 50 % marks in both BA and MA from a recognized University through regular course. Must have studied History/ Geography as one of the subjects in Graduation (BA).

OR

Post Graduate (MA) in History with minimum 50 % marks in both BA and MA from a recognized University through regular course. Must have studied Sociology as one of the subjects in Graduation (BA).

2. B.Ed. and/or CTET qualified.

3. Minimum 1 year experience of teaching Sociology in Sr Sec level /S Sc in Sec level in CBSE affiliated school.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate (BA/BSc) with minimum 50 % marks from a recognized University through

regular course.

Should be able to teach all subjects including Hindi upto class III.

Desirable: D.El.Ed. /D.Ed. /B.Ed./ CTET qualified with minimum 1 year experience of teaching the subjects in CBSE affiliated school.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Higher Secondary passed with PCB combination from a recognized board through regular

course.

2. Must have basic Computer proficiency/knowledge and Skills to handle computer related

tasks.

3. Capable to understand and communicate in English as per requirement of the assigned tasks.

4. Any technical qualifications and experience of shouldering similar responsibilities in CBSE

affiliated schools will be an added advantage for the candidate

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/HrTZ4sioCuwHhrkm9

Last date for submission of applications is 29th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here