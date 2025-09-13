Applications are invited for recruitment of 191 vacant positions or career in DHS Assam in 2025.

The Office of the Director of Health Services (DHS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Health Educator, Junior Assistant / Account Assistant cum LDA and Basic Health Worker (BHW) in 2025.

Name of post : Health Educator

No. of posts : 78

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from Government recognized University and applicant must possess minimum 6 (six) months diploma in Computer application

Pay Scale : Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 7600/-

Name of post : Junior Assistant/ Account Assistant cum LDA

No. of posts : 72

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from Government recognized University and applicant must possess minimum 6 (six) months diploma in Computer application

Pay Scale : Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Name of post : Basic Health Worker

No. of posts : 41

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from Government recognized University and applicant must possess minimum 6 (six) months diploma in Computer application

Pay Scale : Rs.14,000 – Rs.70,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 5600/-

Maximum Age Limit :

UNRESERVED : 18-40 years

OBC /???? : 18-43 years

SC/ST : 18-45 years

PwBD : 18-50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://formsrec.in/dhs_assam_gr_iii_non_tech/

The online application form shall be available from 12-09-2025 to 21-09-2025 till midnight at official website of the Directorate of Health Services, Assam i.e. (www.dhs.assam.gov.in).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here