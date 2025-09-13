Applications are invited for recruitment of 46 vacant positions or career in Central Electronics Limited in 2025.

Central Electronics Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Diploma Engineer, Technician, Clerk, Operator and Driver in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Diploma Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be three years polytechnic Diploma in Electrical with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ Technical Board/ University/Deemed University.

He / She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Diploma Engineer (Electronics)

No. of posts : 25

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be three years polytechnic Diploma in Electronics/

Electronics & Communication with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ Technical Board/ University/Deemed University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study

Name of post : Diploma Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be three years polytechnic Diploma in Mechanical with

minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ Technical Board/ University/Deemed University.

He / She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Technician (Fitter)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be ITI in Fitter trade with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He / She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Technician (Electrician)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be ITI in Electrician trade with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Technician (Electronics)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be ITI in Electronics Mechanic trade with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Operator

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be ITI in Electronics Mechanic trade with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Clerk (F&A)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be graduate in Commerce with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study.

Name of post : Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be graduate in any stream with minimum 55% marks from a recognized Institute/ University. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience relevant to above fields of study

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidate should be 10th pass with minimum 55% marks from a recognized

Board with LMV License. He/She should have minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their resume with all certificates and testimonials duly completed in all respects as per Annexure- I attached, by 25.09.2025 to General Manager (HR), Central Electronics Limited, 4, Industrial Area, Sahibabad – 201010, Ghaziabad (UP) through speed post/ courier.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here