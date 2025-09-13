Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in TISS in 2025.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Executive- Finance and Administration on a contractual basis at the Office for International Affairs in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Executive- Finance and Administration

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Management /Finance /Commerce, or /Business

Administration with at least 55% marks, along with a minimum of 2 years of relevant work

experience in an academic institution.

2. The candidate should have passed the MS-CIT course and possess familiarity with accounts

and administration-related ERP systems

3. Similarly, apart from the finance and accounting background, candidates need to possess good

written and oral communication & comprehension skills in the English language and advanced

computer skills in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and ERP.

4. Interested individuals should demonstrate high proficiency in communication, oral and written

skills, and computer application/ data management.

5. Good interpersonal skills and ability to interface with various stakeholders – students, faculty

members, staff at all levels

6. Excellent organisational and communication skills, strong attention to detail, and the ability to

work collaboratively with diverse groups of individuals.

7. Previous experience of working in an international setting will be an additional advantage

How to apply :

Applicants should submit the following documents to apply for the above-mentioned position:

1. Covering Letter to Chairperson, Office for International Affairs (with the details of the

position applied for)

2. Latest CV

3. SOP – Stating your interest in working with the Office for International Affairs (specifying

the position)

4. Copies of the Educational qualifications – Degree/ Diploma/ Certificates/ Transcripts

5. Testimonials and Work Experience Letters

6. Recommendation Letters

Eligible and interested candidates may send their documents to [email protected] on or before 26

September 2025.

The shortlisted candidates will be communicated by email to appear for a personal interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here