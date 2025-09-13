Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled projects worth Rs 1200 crore from Manipur’s capital Imphal.

Addressing a rally, PM Modi speaks on a host of issues related to the state.

“Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India in different parts of the country. Recently, the world has seen the power of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers wreaked such havoc that the Pakistani army started to panic. The valour of many brave sons and daughters of Manipur is also included in this success of India. Similarly, I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. I had said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, the sports of India are also incomplete. The youth of Manipur is a youth who gives his whole heart and soul for the pride of the tricolour.”

“Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development and we have to do it together. We have to take inspiration from Manipur’s contribution in the freedom struggle of India and in the defence of India. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India’s freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices. Our government is moving forward taking inspiration from every such great personality of Manipur. Our government has taken another big step. Mount Harriet in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been renamed as Mount Manipur. This is a tribute of 140 crore countrymen of India to the Manipuri freedom fighters…”

“Be it Imphal or other parts of Manipur, new opportunities are being created for startups. IT special economic zones will further boost these startups. The first building of this zone has already been completed. The demand for a new civil secretariat was long-standing, and that has also been fulfilled.”

“Now this time of the 21st century is the time of the North East. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. Before 2014, the development rate of Manipur was less than one per cent. Now, Manipur is progressing many times faster than before. A new era of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. The pace of building roads and national highways in Manipur has also increased many times. Work is also being done at a fast pace to reach every village here.”

