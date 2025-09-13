Applications are invited for recruitment of 114 vacant positions or career in Powergrid NE in 2025.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in Northeast Region (Powergrid NE) in 2025.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 114

State wise vacancies :

Arunachal Pradesh : 29

Assam : 42

Manipur : 6

Meghalaya : 14

Mizoram : 4

Nagaland : 4

Tripura : 15

Eligibility Criteria (as per trades) :

Diploma (Electrical) : Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma (Civil) : Diploma in Civil Engineering

Graduate (Electrical) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering

Graduate (Civil) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering

HR Executive : MBA (HR) / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relations or equivalent

CSR Executive : Masters in social work (MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent

Law Executive : Graduate Degree in any discipline and bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) (minimum 03

years professional course) OR 05 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional)

Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering

Rajbhasha Assistant : B.A. (Hindi) with proficient knowledge of English language

Monthly Stipend :

Diploma (Electrical) : Rs. 15000/- Diploma (Civil) : Rs. 15000/- Graduate (Electrical) : Rs. 17500/- Graduate (Civil) : Rs. 17500/- HR Executive : Rs. 17500/- CSR Executive : Rs. 17500/- Law Executive : Rs. 17500/- Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) : Rs. 17500/- Rajbhasha Assistant : Rs. 17500/-

How to apply :

Interested candidates who fulfil the above-mentioned eligibility criteria may submit their

application as below.

Step 1-

Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) on the website of

1. NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Business Development Executive/PR Assistant/

Rajbhasha Assistant / Library Professional Assistant / ITI (Electrician) at

https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or

2. NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://nats.education.gov.in/ and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents.

Step 2-

After getting the NAPS/NATS registration/enrolment number, candidates should apply on

the POWERGRID website as per the following details: – Go to www.powergrid.in ? Careers? Engagement of Apprentices ? Apply Online

Opening date of application: 15.09.2025

Closing date of application: 06.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here