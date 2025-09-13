Applications are invited for recruitment of 114 vacant positions or career in Powergrid NE in 2025.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in Northeast Region (Powergrid NE) in 2025.
Name of post : Apprentice
No. of posts : 114
State wise vacancies :
- Arunachal Pradesh : 29
- Assam : 42
- Manipur : 6
- Meghalaya : 14
- Mizoram : 4
- Nagaland : 4
- Tripura : 15
Eligibility Criteria (as per trades) :
Diploma (Electrical) : Diploma in Electrical Engineering
Diploma (Civil) : Diploma in Civil Engineering
Graduate (Electrical) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering
Graduate (Civil) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering
HR Executive : MBA (HR) / Post Graduate Diploma in Personal Management / Personal Management & Industrial Relations or equivalent
CSR Executive : Masters in social work (MSW) or Rural Development/ Management or equivalent
Law Executive : Graduate Degree in any discipline and bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) (minimum 03
years professional course) OR 05 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional)
Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) : B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering
Rajbhasha Assistant : B.A. (Hindi) with proficient knowledge of English language
Monthly Stipend :
- Diploma (Electrical) : Rs. 15000/-
- Diploma (Civil) : Rs. 15000/-
- Graduate (Electrical) : Rs. 17500/-
- Graduate (Civil) : Rs. 17500/-
- HR Executive : Rs. 17500/-
- CSR Executive : Rs. 17500/-
- Law Executive : Rs. 17500/-
- Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) : Rs. 17500/-
- Rajbhasha Assistant : Rs. 17500/-
How to apply :
Interested candidates who fulfil the above-mentioned eligibility criteria may submit their
application as below.
Step 1-
Candidates should first register themselves (as a candidate/student) on the website of
1. NAPS for HR Executive/ CSR Executive/ Business Development Executive/PR Assistant/
Rajbhasha Assistant / Library Professional Assistant / ITI (Electrician) at
https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or
2. NATS for Degree/ Diploma in Engineering at https://nats.education.gov.in/ and complete/update their profile by uploading all the required documents.
Step 2-
After getting the NAPS/NATS registration/enrolment number, candidates should apply on
the POWERGRID website as per the following details: – Go to www.powergrid.in ? Careers? Engagement of Apprentices ? Apply Online
Opening date of application: 15.09.2025
Closing date of application: 06.10.2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here