Applications are invited for recruitment of 195 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Agricultural Development Officer under Agriculture Department.

Name of post : Agricultural Development Officer under Agriculture Department

No. of posts : 195

Pay Scale : Rs 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs 12,700/-

Education Qualification : A candidate must pass B.Sc (Agriculture) or a degree declared equivalent to BSc.(Agriculture) from a recognized University and also recognized by the Government of Assam

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-20251or Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST candidates

(iv) For candidates working in Govt./Govt. Undertaking Department / Organisation, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting Date for Online Application : 18-03-2025

Closing Date for Online Application : 17-04-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47,20

Last date for payment of application fees : 19-04-2025

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here