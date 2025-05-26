Assam Career Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Missamari Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Missamari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Clerks and other staff in 2025. Army Public School, Missamari was established in 1985. The basic aim of the school is to impart high quality education to the children of Defence personnel at a reasonable cost. The school emphasizes on providing comprehensive education to bring out a harmonious development of the personality of the children. The School takes special interest in developing reading habits amongst the students. A well furnished library alongwith reading room facility is available in the school. The library has a good stock of 3400 books that contain various reference books, text books, encyclopedia, computer books, periodicals, GK books, story books novels, classics children literature etc. Students go to the library and enjoy reading books of their interest. The computer lab is having state-of-the art facilities to be at par with IT requirements. The Computer faculty takes keen interest in creating IT environment in the school. As on date, the school has computers with LAN and internet connectivity to all computers. The students take keen interest in utilising computers for different purposes related to academics.

Name of posts :

PGT (Eng. , Maths, Physics, Chem, Bio., IP/ Comp.Sc., His., Geo, Eco. Pol Sc., Psychology and PET)

TGT (Science, Maths, Social Science, Sanskrit and Physical Education)

Primary Teacher ((PRT) including CS & PET)

PPRT (Pre-Primary Teacher) & Assistant PPRT

Music / Art / Dance Teacher

Special Educator

Counsellor / HWT

Account Clerk

Computer Lab Technician

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)

Driver

Watch & Ward Staff

Eligibility Criteria : As per Army Public School (APS) Missamari norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pay Scale / Salary: As per AWES rules / existing rules of APS Missamari

Age limit: For fresh candidates below 40 years & for experienced candidates below 57 years (minimum 05 years experience in the appropriate category in last 10 years) as on 01 Ap 2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled in application forms along with receipt of the application fee of Rs. 250/- and copy of the relevant documents to [email protected] on or before 14th June 2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here