Imphal: Violence broke out in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Thursday evening after police confronted a group attempting to vandalize decorations set up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit.

The incident occurred in Peasonmun Village, roughly five kilometers from the district police station, just two days before the scheduled visit.

According to local sources, a group of unidentified individuals tried to dismantle the arrangements made for an official programme linked to the Prime Minister’s tour.

Police personnel intervened, leading to a confrontation that escalated into physical clashes.

Videos circulating from the scene show damaged property in the area, though the full extent of destruction remains unclear. Witnesses described the altercation as intense, but officials have not yet confirmed how many people were injured.

When contacted for details, senior police officials in the district declined to comment, stating that it was too early to provide specifics.

In response to the unrest, authorities deployed additional security forces to the area and are preparing reinforcements as a precautionary measure.

The clashes come at a critical juncture, as the administration remains on high alert to ensure security during the Prime Minister’s visit, scheduled for September 13.

During his time in the state, Modi is expected to attend public gatherings at Kangla Fort in Imphal and in Churachandpur.

He is also slated to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects valued at approximately Rs 8,500 crore.

The state government has intensified security measures in preparation for the visit, particularly in light of the recent unrest and ongoing tensions in several parts of Manipur.