Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to visit Manipur on September 13 will inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for additional projects at Rs 7,300 crore.

The much-awaited trip comes in the wake of a massive violence triggered by ethnic tensions that engulfed the state.

PM Modi will inaugurate development projects at Kangla in Imphal, while laying foundation stones for new projects at Peace Ground in Churachandpur.

On Thursday, the government placed a huge billboard announcing Modi’s programmes at Churachandpur’s Peace Ground and also Kangla Fort in Imphal due on September 13.

A hoarding came has been set up at Keisampat Junction, close to the BJP’s state headquarters.

Earlier in the day, the Manipur government sent an advisory warning people attending a “VVIP programme” in Peace Ground on September 13 against bringing “key, pen, water bottle, bag, handkerchief, umbrella, lighter, match box, piece of cloth, any sharp objects or arms and ammunition.

A notification without Modi’s name also aske people to avoid bringing children below 12 years and sick persons to the venue.

Manipur‘s lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba termed PM’s visit as a “very fortunate one for the people and the state.

“It’s a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people… Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to the people. Modi is the first PM to visit during such hard times,” he said.

Security has been strengthened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town before PM Modi’s visit, according to officials.

Both state and central forces are posted in and around the 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where a huge stage is being set up for the PM’s programme.