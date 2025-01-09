Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Assam.

Army Public School Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in its campuses at Narangi and Basistha.

Name of post : PGT (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc Course of Regional College of education of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following subjects:- Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at graduation level

ii) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

iii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized university.

Pay : As per School rules

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2025, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : PGT (Physical Education)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(a) Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with atleast 55 % marks as per National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2009.

Or

At least 50 % marks in the B.P.Ed. degree/ B.P.Ed. (Integrated) 4 years professional degree in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2007 notified on 10.12.2007).

Or

B.P.Ed. with at least 55 % marks or B.P.E Course (or its equivalent) of 3 years duration with at least 50% marks (in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education Form of application for recognition, the time of submission of application, determination of norms and standards for

recognition of teacher education programmes and permission to start new course or training) Regulations, 2002 notified on 13.11.2002.

and

(b) M.P.Ed. of at least 2 years duration from any National Council for Teacher Education recognized Institution

Pay : As per School rules

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2025, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates –Below 57 years (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Four years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with atleast 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduate with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate in the following:- Bachelor degree in mathematics with any two of the following Subjects– Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics.

ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/state Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

v) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

vi) Passing of Online Screening Test (OST) is not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skills & computer proficiency. However, OST qualified candidates will be preferred. Non OST qualified candidates after selection to the post of a teacher (regular) must pass the OST within two years of being appointed with a minimum overall raw score of 50% (100 marks) failing which their appointment will be terminated.

Pay : As per School Rules

Age Criteria : As on 01 Apr 2025, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates – Below 57 years (Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (hard copy) in prescribed form alongwith a DD for Rs 250/- to be sent in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati. Candidates are to deposit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates/testimonials, CSB Score Card and one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts by 20 Jan 2025 till 2:00 pm at APS Narangi.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here