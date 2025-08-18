Guwahati: The Hojai district administration in Assam rescued seven children and adolescents on Monday during a special operation conducted at Kaki Beltola Bazar and Tila Bazar.

The operation was carried out by the District Level Task Force (DLTF) as part of a rescue-cum-awareness campaign aimed at eliminating child labour practices in the district.

A district official said, “We are determined to ensure that every child gets the right to education and not exploitation. Those who engage children in work will face strict legal action.” Another officer added, “The seven minors rescued today will be rehabilitated and linked to welfare schemes to secure their future.”

The administration also conducted awareness sessions with shopkeepers and traders. “We informed business owners that engaging children in labour is not only illegal but also inhumane. They must support children in returning to school,” an official said.

Under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, employment of children below 14 years is strictly banned in all occupations, while adolescents aged 14–18 years are prohibited from working in hazardous industries.

Violations carry imprisonment of up to two years and fines of up to Rs 50,000. Authorities said these provisions would be applied in the current case.

The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, further strengthens child protection. Section 95 stipulates that anyone who employs a child to commit an offence faces three to ten years of imprisonment and a fine.

The law also ensures adults are fully accountable if children are misused in criminal activities, closing previous loopholes that allowed offenders to escape responsibility.

Child labour remains a serious concern in Assam, particularly in tea gardens, roadside eateries, dhabas, domestic work, and small shops, where poverty and lack of schooling often force children into work.

Authorities confirmed that an FIR will be lodged against the employers involved. The Hojai administration reiterated its commitment to creating a child labour-free district and warned that more surprise drives will be conducted in the coming weeks.