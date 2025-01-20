Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Public School Tezpur Assam.

Army Public School Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers through Combined Screening Board (CSB).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : PGT- Chemistry, Economics & Psychology

Qualification : PG in the subject and B Ed with min 50% marks in each and CSB Score Card holder for the post.

Name of post : TGT- Social Science & Sanskrit

Qualification : PG/Graduate in the subject and BEd with min 50% marks in each and CSB Score Card holder for the post.

Name of post : TGT- Special Educator

Qualification : BEd in Special Education, BEd Gen with post graduate professional diploma in Special Education or PG Diploma in Special Education.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : PRT- All subjects

Qualification : Graduates with D. El.Ed/ B.EI.Ed. In case candidates with D.EI.Ed/ B.EI.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed can also be selected. B. Ed qualified candidates will have to subsequently undergo a six-month PDPET/ Bridge Course from an

NCTE recognized institution as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said

course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later with

min 50% marks in each and CSB Score Card holder for the post

Salary : As per AWES rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application form along with a DD (in favour of Army Public School, Tezpur payable at Tezpur) for Rs 250/- (Rupees two hundred fifty only) to Army Public School Tezpur duly filled in all respect, attested photocopies of educational, CSB Score Card and experience certificate and one copy of recent passport ?ize photograph through post by 02 Feb 2025. The postal address is Army Public School, Tezpur, Post- Dekargaon, District – Sonitpur (Assam), Pin – 784501.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here