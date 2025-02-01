Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASCLTD Guwahati Assam.

Assam Seeds Corporation Limited (ASCLTD) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Branch Manager/Assistant Farm Superintendent, Assistant Accounts Officer and Sales Assistant on contractual basis initially for a period of eleven months

Name of post : Assistant Branch Manager/Assistant Farm Superintendent

No. of posts : 4

Remuneration : Rs. 42,000/- per month. However, 2% yearly increment shall be given based on performance.

Qualification : M.Sc (Agriculture) in Seed Science & Technology/Plant Breeding & Genetics (full time) from any recognized University/ Institution. The candidate should have a minimum

percentage/ score equivalent to 60% marks in the said course.

Experience : Minimum two years of professional experience in seed related sector under Govt. departments/ PSUs/ Govt. agencies.

Name of post : Assistant Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Fixed pay of Rs 50,000 per month inclusive of the conveyance fees to attend the Office

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce from any recognized University/ Institution

Experience : Minimum 25 years of professional experience in handling and managing of accounts and finance in Govt. departments/ PSUs/Govt. agencies. Candidates who is a retiree from the

service in same or equivalent post as advertised from any Govt. departments/ PSUs/Govt. agencies can only apply for the post.

Name of post : Sales Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Remuneration : Fixed pay of Rs. 25,000/- per month. However, 2% yearly increment shall be given based on performance

Qualification : Graduate in any stream from any recognized University/ Institution. The candidate should have a minimum percentage/ Score equivalent to 60% marks in the said course.

Experience : Preferençe to candidate for having experience in marketing/sales under Govt. departments/ PSUs/ Govt. agencies.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Managing Director, Assam Seeds Corporation Limited, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

They may also send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents to [email protected]

Last date of submission of applications: 15th February 2025 till 5:00PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here