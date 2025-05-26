Assam Career ASDMA Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Consultant (Disaster Management) in 2025.

Name of post : District Consultant (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification & Experience:

1. Master’s Degree in any discipline (preferably in Disaster Management, Social Work, Sociology,

Geography, Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Urban Planning).

2. Candidates should have minimum post qualification experience of 5 (five) years in the fields

related to Disaster Management.

3. Candidates having Ph. D Degree in the relevant field are required to have minimum post

qualification experience of 3 (three) years.

4. Candidates must also have reasonable experience in the field of preparation of Disaster Management Plans, Guidelines and SOPs related to Disaster Management.

5. Preference will be given to candidates with higher experience or candidates who have experience of working with Central / State Government Departments.

Age limit: The maximum age limit will be 65 (sixty-five) years

Salary : An amount of Rs. 70,000/- (seventy thousand) per month

Job Roles :

The District Consultant (DM) shall report to appropriate authority in the district and shall maintain coordination with NDMA & ASDMA and will have following duties and responsibilities:

1. Alignment of District plans in accordance with the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.,

Sendai Framework and State Plan.

2. Coordination of Mock Exercise at Various locations in the districts.

3. Training of Officials for capacity building for better preparedness and effective response

measures.

4. Creation of Awareness about Disaster Risk Management.

5. Compiling and timely furnishing of data and information to ASDMA on disaster aspects and

Sendai Framework monitoring indicators.

6. Improved coordination of the District Administration with Circle level and Panchayat level for

effective preparedness, response and mitigation measures.

7. Help in setting up of the Disaster Data Base at District Level.

8. Assist the DDMA in identifying opportunities for mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)

in development programmes.

9. Any other task assigned by ASDMA/DDMA.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in interview on 11-06-2025 (Wednesday) at 9.45 am. The venue is in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781 006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should carry & submit the prescribed application form along with copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here