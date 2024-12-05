Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Coordinator in the project entitled “Integrated Approaches Towards Addressing Sustainable Agriculture Among SC/ST Population With Special Reference To Jhum Cultivators of Karbi Anglong District of Assam.” The seed of the Assam Agricultural University was sown by establishing also the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry. To carry out the education as per mandate, the University has six faculties in the fields of Agriculture, Veterinary, Community Science, Fishery, Horticulture and Sericulture with 9 constituent colleges – three in agriculture, two in veterinary science and one each in community science, fishery, horticulture and sericulture.

Name of post : Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 55000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification : Doctoral Degree in Agriculture/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Life Science

Two years of research experience also

Desirable: Experience of working in laboratory as well as extension activities oriented to such discipline shall also be given preference

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 16th December 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards

The venue is in office chamber of the Head, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidate may appear for the interview with bio data/reprints/publications/thesis etc, along with one copy of passport size photograph also.

Original and attested copies of all testimonials must also be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here