Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Name of post : Skilled Worker (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a. Must be a Graduate in any discipline (Preferably in Commerce)

b. Must have adequate knowledge of computer (preferably Diploma in Computer Application)

c. Preference will be given to candidates having Accounts experience also in reputed organization

Emoluments : Rs. 15,446.42 per month

Age Limit : The age of candidate should not be less than 18 years and also more than 40 years on 1st day of 2024. The age is relaxable in case of OBC/SC/ST candidates as per the rules of AAU.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 30th December at 10.00 A.M.

The venue is in the Office chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-Assam Rice Research Institute, Titabar

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview and submit their CV/Bio-data, two copies of passport size photographs

They should also bring self-attested copies of their relevant documents (marksheets and certificates) and produce original documents for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here