Assam Career Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Don Bosco University in 2025.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Laboratory Assistant/Workshop Instructor in various disciplines in 2025. Don Bosco University is a project of the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) which saw execution from Don Bosco Society, Azara, Guwahati. Presently, Salesians are working in 132 countries catering to over nine million young people worldwide; Salesians have been recognized by Government of India as the single largest provider of technical education in India, second only to the Government. More than 100 Salesian technical schools and 25 colleges came into being in India under SDB. Scores of non-formal training centers, agricultural training centers, relief and rehabilitation centers, literacy centers and shelters for street children in India are also under management of the salesians of Don Bosco. The distinctive educational philosophy and method of Don Bosco as expressed by DBU charter are: A preferential option for young people from the lower strata of society, providing them with an education and preparing them for their insertion into the world of work. Close attention to the inter-relationship between culture, religion, science, technology, education, professional ethics and integrity of life. A spirit of family characterized by the presence of teachers and administrators among and for the students. An academic and educative style of relationship founded on reason, religion and kindness. Special attention to the formation of educators, the field of technology and work, and the world of communications. Efforts to promote in society formative programs that impact educative processes as well as strategies and also policies for youth research, teaching, study and cultural services aimed to know better the situation of youth, especially the most disadvantaged, to bring about their positive transformation.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant/Workshop Instructor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Physics : 1

Mechanical Engineering : 1

Qualification :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 3 years’ Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering

Physics : B.Sc. Physics

Mechanical Engineering : ITI in Black Smithy/Welding

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

Last date for receipt of online applications is 20-07-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here