Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Monday, appealed to the people of Manipur to renew the pledge to make every town, village, and workplace a safe and empowering space for women.

He urged everyone to work together to build a Manipur where opportunities know no gender and where every citizen can dream, aspire, and achieve.

The Governor was gracing the 19th Foundation Day Celebration of the Manipur State Commission for Women, held at the Sangai Conference Hall, Hotel Imphal, North AOC. Ms. Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, Chairperson of the Commission, and Robert Singh Kshetrimayum, Secretary (Social Welfare), Government of Manipur, also attended the function.

The Governor inspected the stalls set up by members of women’s Self-Help Groups, appreciated their products, and their entrepreneurial spirit.

He later released a bilingual journal titled “Vision for Women, Volume VI” and lauded the Commission’s 19 years of dedicated service in safeguarding women’s rights and advancing their empowerment across the State.

Speaking at the function, the Governor said, the establishment of the Manipur State Commission for Women in 2006 was a historic step to ensure that our women enjoy dignity, safety, and opportunities.

Over the years, the Commission has tirelessly worked to spread awareness, hold consultations, address grievances, and take up issues of violation of women’s rights with the appropriate authorities

The Governor continued that women’s empowerment has always been at the core of India’s development journey. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has launched various flagship programmes for women, such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, Mission Shakti, and Lakhpati Didi.

The state has also adopted the Central Government’s Childcare Leave (CCL) policy, granting eligible women employees and even single male employees up to 730 days of paid leave during their entire service, he added.

Referring to the historic Ima Keithel, he praised the Manipuri women’s legacy of economic leadership. The Governor said the recent inauguration of four new Ima Keithels by the Prime Minister will further strengthen the legacy by creating new avenues for women’s participation in the economy.