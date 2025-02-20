Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Regional Study Coordinator and Cluster Study Coordinator on purely temporary basis for the ICMR project entitled “Integrated community based Intervention for hypertension, diabetes and depression among elderly population in Assam” in the department of Community Medicine.

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate in Food & Nutrition, Home Science with three years of experience.

Or

Master’s (M.Sc./MPH) Food & Nutrition, Home Science

Desired Qualification: Experience in conducting community-based health research. Candidates with prior working experience on ICMR projects, with fluency in Local language and English

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.28,000/-+ HRA (as admissible) per month fixed without any other allowances.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of walk-in-interview. However, age relaxation as per rules is applicable

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Graduate degree with Psychology / Clinical Psychology/ Psychiatric Social Work with 3 years experience Or Post Graduate Degree in Clinical Psychology / Psychology / Psychiatric Social Work.

Desired Qualification: Experience in conducting community-based health research. Candidates with prior working experience on ICMR projects.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.28,000/-+ HRA (as admissible) per month fixed without any other allowances.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of walk-in-interview. However, age relaxation as per rules is applicable

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Three years Graduate in Statistics/Social Science subject or relevant

subject/ field + three years’ experience

Or

Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Social Science.

Desired Qualification: Experience in conducting community-based health research. Candidates with prior working experience on ICMR projects. Candidates with working knowledge on Bio-statistics. Experience in statistical analysis using software SPSS/ STATA/R. Good publication knowledge in reputed journals.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.28,000/-+ HRA (as admissible) per month fixed without any other allowances.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of walk-in-interview. However, age relaxation as per rules is applicable

Name of post : Project Nurse- II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Minimum Second Class or equivalent CGPA three-year General Nursing &

Midwife (GNM) Course.

Desired Qualification: Experience in conducting community-based health research. Knowledge of

computer applications such as MS Word, Excel, Power Point

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.20,000/-+ HRA (as admissible) per month fixed without any other allowances.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of walk-in-interview. However, age relaxation as per rules is applicable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28.02.2025 in Department of Community Medicine, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

The candidate should bring the duly filled application forms as enclosed below along with all self

attested documents in support of proof of: a) Educational Qualification, b) Experience Certificate, c)

Recent passport size photo, d) Age Proof

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here