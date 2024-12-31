Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty (on purely temporary basis) in Department of Performing Arts.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Performing Arts

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with also a ceiling of Rs. 50, 000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) Master’s Degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian/foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/ SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be

OR

B. A traditional or a professional artist with highly commendable professional achievement in the subject concerned having a Bachelor’s degree, who has: i) studied under a noted/reputed traditional Master(s)/Artist(s) ii) Has been ‘A’ grade artist of AIR/Doordarshan; iii) Has the ability to explain, with logical reasoning the subject concerned; and iv) Has adequate knowledge to teach theory with illustrations in the discipline concerned.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 17th January 2025 at 2 PM

The venue is at the Office of the Head, Department of Performing Arts, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may submit the dully filled in prescribed application form along with all supporting documents on or before 13-01-2025 to the Email ID [email protected] and may also attend the walk-in-interview along with the hard copies of application form and self attested copies of all the supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here