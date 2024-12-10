Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Barpeta Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Barpeta under Barpeta Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Process Server (Jarikarak). Originally the erstwhile Judgeship of Barpeta District was under the District of Kamrup with Head-Quarter at Guwahati which was under the than District and Sessions Judge of Lower Assam District (L-A-D) with Head quarter at Guwahati. The District & Session Judge Court of Barpeta was Established in the year 1985 June after separtion from the district of Kamrup. District & Sessions Judge court, Barpeta was established in the year 1985 in a rented house. Sri I.P. Brahma was the First Dist. & Sessions judge Of Barpeta. Before that the Kamrup District Judge took the Cases of Barpeta district by Camp in each and every month. Barpeta has also been a place of great religious importance. Known by various names like Tatikuchi, Porabhita, Mathura, Vrindavan, Choukhutisthan, Nabaratna-Sabha, Icchakuchi,Pushpak Vimana, Kampur and Barpeta. It was Koch King Naranarayan who founded Barnagar (Sorbhog). The present District formed an integral part of the Koch-Hajo and the Ahom Kingdom till British Administration took over. From the ancient period Barpeta witnessed the rule of the Varmans (380-654) the Salasthamas (655-985) the Palas (985-1260) the Kamatas (1260-1509) & the Koches from 1509. During the Kamata & Koch rule major historical development took place

Name of post : Process Server (Jarikarak)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The employee must be HSLC pass and must also complete 5 (five) years of continuous service in Grade IV (D-II) i.e Peon and Chowkidar.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to the Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Barpeta Assam on or before 23rd December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here