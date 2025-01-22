Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in BEL Assam.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Manager and Senior Safety Officer.

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E./ B. Tech in Engineering (preferably from Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Discipline) along with Degree / Diploma in Safety from a recognized institution/body.

OR

Two years M.E/ M.Tech in Industrial Safety from recognized institution/ body.

OR

B.E. in Fire and Safety Eng. from recognized institution/body

Experience :

For BE/B.Tech + Degree / Diploma in Safety from a recognized institution/body OR B.E. in Fire and Safety Eng. from recognized institution/body– Minimum 08 years of relevant post qualification experience of working in factory/site in a managerial capacity or Handled Independently Safety/ Fire related Training/ Audits/ Inspection/Providing Reports on Telecom/Turnkey/ Metro/ Rail/ Construction Projects is required.

For ME/M.Tech in Industrial Safety – Minimum 06 years of relevant post qualification experience of working in factory/site in a managerial capacity or Handled Independently Safety/Fire related Training/ Audits/ Inspection/Providing Reports on Telecom/Turnkey/ Metro/Rail/Construction Projects is required

Name of post : Senior Safety Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.E./ B. Tech in Engineering (preferably from Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering Discipline) along with Degree / Diploma in Safety from a recognized institution/body.

OR

Two years M.E/ M.Tech in Industrial Safety from recognized institution/ body.

OR

B.E. in Fire and Safety Eng. from recognized institution/body

Experience :

For BE/B.Tech + Degree / Diploma in Safety from a recognized institution/body OR B.E. in Fire and Safety Eng. from recognized institution/body– Minimum 04 years of relevant post qualification experience of working in factory/site in a supervisory capacity or Handled /Assisted Safety/Fire related Training/ Audits/ Inspection/Providing reports on Telecom/Turnkey/ Metro/ Rail/ Construction Projects.

For ME/M.Tech in Industrial Safety – Minimum 02 years of relevant post qualification experience of working in factory/site in a supervisory capacity or Handled /Assisted Safety/Fire related Training/ Audits/ Inspection/Providing reports on Telecom/Turnkey/ Metro/Rail/Construction Projects.

How to apply :

Candidates willing to apply should send their application in the prescribed format (Application

Form) along with the copies of the relevant documents in support of eligibility, in a sealed cover

super scribing “Application for the post of Dy. Manager Safety/Senior Safety Officer fixed term for

Kotdwara Unit” on the envelope and addressed to BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED,

BALBHADRAPUR, KOTDWARA-246149, UTTARAKHAND through Regd. Post/Speed Post/courier.

The last date for receipt of applications is 10.02.2025.

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/EWS category must remit an amount of Rs.472/- (Rs.400 + 18% GST) towards application fee. Ex-servicemen/ SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The application fee is non-refundable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here