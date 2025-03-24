As the Assam Public Service Commission has released the notification for Combined Competitive Examination, 2024, it is now time for the civil service aspirants to know the books list for APSC Prelims.

The Preliminary Examination is the first stage of a three stage examination process of APSC CCE.

On the basis of result of the Preliminary Examination, the number of candidates to be admitted to the written part of the Main Examination will be 11 to 12 times the number of vacancies notified for each category. The selection will be strictly on the basis of merit adhering to the norms of Vertical and Horizontal Reservation as per prescribed law in force.

Candidates also need to qualify the Mains Examination followed by the Interview / Personality Test to get recruited as an officer under any government department of Assam.

The centres for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination are Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hailakandi, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon , Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Pathsala, Silchar, Sivasagar, Sonari, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tezpur, Tinsukia And Udalguri.

The exact dates for Preliminary will be notified in due course in the APSC website https://apsc.nic.in/

The APSC CCE Prelims is an objective type exam. The General Studies-I Paper is of two hours duration with a total of 200 marks. Moreover, the General Studies-II Paper is also of two hours duration with a total of 200 marks.

The syllabus for General Studies I is as shown below-

i. Current events of national and international importance.

ii. History of India and Indian National Movement.

iii. Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

iv. Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights issues etc

v. Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

vi. General issues on Environment ecology, Bio-Diversity and Climate Change- that do not require subject specialization.

vii. General Science.

The syllabus for General Studies II is as shown below-

i. Comprehension.

ii. Interpersonal skills including communication skills.

iii. Logical reasoning and analytical ability.

iv. Decision making and problem solving.

v. General mental ability.

vi. Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Data Interpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc.) (Class X level)

Books for APSC Prelims

1. Arihant’s General Intelligence & Reasoning Test

2. Quantitative Aptitude by Dr RS Agarwal

3. Arihant’s English Grammar & Composition

4. Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth

5. History of Modern India by Bipan Chandra

6. Geography of India by Majid Husain

7. Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

8. Assam Yearbook by Prantik Publications

9. Environment, Ecology & Wildlife by Tarun Kathula