Guwahati: Maniki, a female elephant who recently underwent medical treatment for her injuries, has been returned to her owner’s home at Joysagar in Assam’s Sivasagar.

The elephant was carefully loaded onto a truck and transported from Digboi, with the Assam Forest Department issuing strict instructions for her care.

Following her successful treatment by veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the forest department, Maniki’s health has improved. A senior forest official stated that transporting her by truck was a deliberate choice to prevent further strain on her injured leg.

The forest department has given the owner an explicit set of instructions for Maniki’s care. These include providing her with continuous rest, following a prescribed medication schedule, ensuring she receives fresh and nutritious food, and avoiding any physical work such as logging, processions, or long-distance travel until she is cleared by veterinarians.

To ensure compliance, a monitoring system has been put in place. Veterinary teams and local forest officers will conduct regular visits to check her condition, examine her wound, and provide any necessary follow-up treatments.

The goal is to ensure her recovery continues without setbacks and that the owner adheres to the care plan.

The elephant’s departure from Digboi was an emotional moment for the officials and conservationists who had cared for her.

“It was a very emotional moment. We have cared for her and watched her recover, and now we hope she spends the rest of her life in peace,” said an officer from the Digboi forest division.

Wildlife Conservationist Devajit Moran, who was involved in the effort, took to Facebook to express his gratitude and emphasize the importance of Maniki’s welfare.

“We once again request the owner that no one should harm her and that she should never be made to suffer again. Please feed her well and give her only ‘rest’ during her lifetime,” he wrote.

Conservationists and local residents have praised the forest department’s actions but are urging for continued vigilance.

“This is an important step, but Maniki’s long-term welfare depends entirely on strict monitoring and humane care,” Moran added.