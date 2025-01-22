Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Bharat Petroleum Assam.

Bharat Petroleum Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Executive (Quality Assurance) and Secretary.

Name of post : Junior Executive (Quality Assurance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B. Sc (Chemistry) (3- year course), with specialization in Organic / Physical / Inorganic / Analytical chemistry, from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 55% for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories.

OR

Diploma in Chemical Engineering (3-year course) from a recognized University with minimum 60% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above), relaxed to 55% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

No allied disciplines/ streams other than the ones explicitly mentioned here are allowed.

Work Experience :

Minimum 5 years’ post-qualification relevant work-experience in laboratory in Petroleum/ Oil & Gas/ Petro-Chemical Industry

Name of post : Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree (3- year course), with minimum 70% marks in aggregate (or equivalent CGPA), relaxed to 65% for SC/ ST/ PwBD categories from a recognized university.

AND

Class XII with minimum 70% marks in aggregate (or equivalent CGPA), relaxed to 65% for SC/ ST/ PwBD categories from a recognized institute.

AND

Class X with minimum 70% marks in aggregate (or equivalent CGPA), relaxed to 65% for SC/ ST/ PwBD categories from a recognized institute.

Diploma / Certification in Admin Secretarial & PA/ Executive Assistant / Secretarial Practice/ Office Management of at least 6 months duration is desirable.

Work Experience :

Minimum 5 years of relevant work experience as Secretarial Assistant / Secretary, or similar roles

Upper Age Limit :

Upper Age Limit for General and EWS candidates- 29 years.

Age relaxations will be applicable to the candidates belonging to different categories (OBC-NCL/ SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen) as per the Presidential Directives

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bharatpetroleum.in/ from 22nd January to 22nd February 2025

Application Fees :

The application fee is applicable for all positions.

SC, ST & PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates must pay a Non-Refundable Amount of Rs. 1180/- +

payment gateway charges if any (Application fee of ?1000/- + GST@18% i.e. Rs. 180/- + payment

gateway charges if applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here