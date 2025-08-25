Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant posts or career in BIS Guwahati Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible serving employees of Central Govt. / State Govt. / Union Territory Govt. / Statutory / Autonomous Body for recruitment to the posts or also jobs of Section Officer in Guwahati, Assam and also other locations across India.

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 23

Eligibility Criteria:

Persons holding analogous post on regular basis

OR

Candidates in the Level-6 in the pay matrix with 3 years’ regular service also.

Educational & other qualifications required for the post: Master of Business Administration (with Personnel/Finance specialization) of two years’ duration from a recognized university/ All India Council for Technical Education approved institution;

Or

Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management/Human Resource Management/ Finance of two years’ duration altogether from a recognized university/All India Council For Technical Education approved Institution.

How to apply :

The candidates, irrespective of any category, who fulfill the eligibility criteria required for the post, as detailed above, may altogether send their applications through proper channel in the prescribed proforma, given in Annexure I, so as to reach to Director (Establishment), Bureau of Indian Standards, Manak Bhavan, 9, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110002 along with attested copies of certificates relating to age, caste/category, qualifications and experience within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the ‘Employment News’ /Rozgar Samachar.

They should send the application only by Speed Post in the envelope super scribing “The application for the post of Section Officer on Deputation”.

The concerned authorities must forward the applications of the eligible candidates along with their (i) APAR dossiers (attested copies) for the last five years; (ii) Vigilance Clearance Certificate; and (iii) Integrity Certificate duly signed by the appropriate authority.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here