Applications are invited for recruitment of 115 vacant positions or career in CMPFO Assam.

Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 115 vacant posts or career on direct recruitment basis. The Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation has the responsibility of administering the Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provision Act, 1948 and different schemes framed there under. It is an autonomous organisation governed by a Board of Trustees and functions under the overall supervision of Ministry of Coal, Government of India. Its mission is providing social and financial security to the employees working in coal industry and ensuring optimum returns on the contributions of the members.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III

No. of posts : 11

Essential qualification :

12th class/ Intermediate or equivalent pass from recognized board and should possess a speed of 80 words per minute in short hand and 40 words per minute in typewriting.

Desirable: Graduate of a recognised University.

Name of post : Social Security Assistant

No. of posts : 104

Essential Qualification :

(a) Degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

(b) A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute correspond to 10500 key Depression per Hour (KDPH) /9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word for Data Entry Work. Time allowed – ten minutes.

Desirable : A Computer Training Certificate from a recognized Institution.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://starrating.coal.gov.in/cmpfo/

The last date of registering the names in the CMPFO Recruitment portal will be 15.02.2025.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for applying the posts of Stenographer Grade-III and Social Security Assistant in CMPFO.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here