Assam Career Coffee Board Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in Coffee Board Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Coffee Board, a Statutory Body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, is inviting applications for ad-hoc engagement on contract and purely temporary basis as Data Entry Operator (DEO) (4 Nos.) and Junior Technical Assistant (4 Nos) in various offices of North East India- Guwahati, Assam, Silchar, Assam, Jorhat, Assam, RCRS Diphu, Karbianglong, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Tura & Shillong, Meghalaya in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Candidates with a graduate degree in Biological Science or Agricultural Science in any field and having Knowledge in computer application MS Office (Word, Excel, Power point)

Age : The age limit should not be more than 35 years as on the last date of receipt of application. Age relaxation of up to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates is applicable.

Salary : The consolidated remuneration shall be Rs.25,000/-per month.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Candidates with a graduate degree in any field or class XII pass with diploma in computer application possessing knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, Power point).

Age Limit : Age should not be more than 35 years as on the last date of receipt of application. Age relaxation of up to 3 years for OBC and 5 years for SC & ST candidates is applicable.

Salary : The consolidated remuneration shall be Rs.23,000/-per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-in application forms in prescribed format along with relevant documents to the following addresses- The Joint Director (Extension), Coffee Board, North Eastern Region, Binand Apartment, 12th Bye Lane, R.G. Baruah Road GUWAHATI – 781 024, Assam

or

The Deputy Director (Extension), Coffee Board Regional Office, 1st Link Road, By lane-14 Cachar, Silchar Assam- 788 006

The last date for receipt of filled in Application is 14th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here