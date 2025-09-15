Imphal: Justice M. Sundar, took oath as the 10th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday.

Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office to Justice M. Sundar, who also took charge of his office on Monday.

Justice M. Sundar, of the Madras High Court was appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur by the President of India on 11th September, 2025. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice M. Sundar, a sitting judge of the Madras High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The recommendation comes ahead of the retirement of current Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, who demitted office on September 13, 2025. After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Justice M Sundar said he is looking forward to a productive tenure in office. It is officially reported that over 3,335 cases have been pending in the Manipur High Court.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly,Judges of the High Court of Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur Leishemba Sanajao, MLAs, Judges of High Court of Manipur, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, Director General of Police, civil, police, military, judicial officers and representatives of Bar Associations attended the Swearing-in Ceremony.

Justice Sundar, born on July 19, 1966, in Chennai, graduated in law from Madras Law College, where he was part of the institution’s first five-year integrated law course. He enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and practiced primarily before the Madras High Court, handling a wide spectrum of civil matters.

In October 2016, he was elevated as a permanent judge of the Madras High Court, the reports added.



