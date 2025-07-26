Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam.

College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Research Officer (ARO) for the NCDC, New Delhi supported Regional Coordination Centre under the “National One Health Programme for Prevention and Control of Zoonotic Diseases (NOHPPCZ)” in Department of Microbiology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Research Officer (ARO)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 45,000.00 (Rupees forty-five thousand) per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Candidates having minimum qualification of M.V.Sc. in Veterinary Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Public Health/Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine or M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology with NET/ GATE/BET may attend the walk-in-interview.

Also Read : Ananya Panday now becomes a ‘Professor,’ what subjects and in which institute will she teach?

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11.08.2025 at 11.00 AM

The venue is in the Office of the Department of Microbiology, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply :

The candidates must produce the original testimonials with present address proof and submit complete bio-data in a standard form of application with attested copies of all testimonials along with an IPO of Rs. 50.00 (Rupees Fifty) only Rs.25.00 (Rupees Twenty five) only for SC/ST candidates drawn in favour of the Comptroller, AAU, Jorhat-13. Applicants may submit the soft copy of the application in the email address at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here