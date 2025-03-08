Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Library & Information Technology and Zoology. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University. It is located in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah. This man , owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati. At that point of time Assam was the only of British Provinces in India without a college. Guwahati was regarded as the most suitable location in the region. Convinced by the arguments, Sir Henry John Stedman Cotton, K.C.S.I., the then Chief Commissioner of Assam, announced on 3rd November, 1899 that a college would be opened in Guwahati. Cotton College, the name decided by the public to honour its founder, was inaugurated on 27th May 1901 by Sir Henry Cotton himself. The institution started functioning with five professors. It included Frederick William Sudmersen, the first Principal of the College, and also 37 students.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Departments :

Library & Information Technology

Zoology

Essential Qualifications: Good academic records with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at Masters Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Age Limit : There is no age bar for Guest Faculty. Retired teachers having good track record may also be preferred.

Remuneration : As per University norms altogether

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews altogether for the above posts on 13th March 2025. Time is from 12 PM onwards. The venue is in Cotton University, Conference Hall (Ground Floor), MCB Building, Panbazar, Guwahati-01

How to apply :

Applicants must bring a copy of Resume altogether on the day of interview. They must also bring original and a set of self attested copies of all certificates, Marksheets and other qualifying and supporting credentials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here